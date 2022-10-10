ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and The Women in Pink Foundation, or WINK for short, is an organization that was started by a group of women to help women diagnosed with cancer.

Two of its members, Jessica Norman and Chris Cook are Breast Cancer survivors and they want people to know that if you’ve recently been diagnosed with cancer, you aren’t alone. WINK is having its very first event this Friday. 90% of the proceeds raised will go to the Falck Cancer Center and 10% will go to the Breast Cancer Association.

The event is called “Harvest the Gold” and it’s taking place this Friday, October 14th from 5:30 to 9:30 at the Elmira Country Club. Admission is free and open to the public, there will also be food, live music, raffles, a wine pull and more. There is also no need to dress up as it’s a casual event. Raffle winners will be chosen at 8 p.m. but you do not need to be present at that time.

In addition to Friday’s event, there is also a T-Shirt sale going on to help raise additional funds. There is a QR code at the bottom of the image below if you’re interested.

Flyer for WINKs T-Shirt order.

Orders must be placed by midnight on October 20th. The store offers adult and youth apparel as well as hats. WINK adds that while it does not need volunteers for Friday’s event, it will need assistance in the future.