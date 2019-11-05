Pink in the Rink! Elmira Enforcers fight for the cure

ELMIRA, N.Y. (PRESS RELEASE) – When the Elmira Enforcers take to the ice against the Delaware Thunder, Friday, November 8, 2019, the team will be sporting special pink socks, as they fight to win the game and help find a cure to end breast cancer. A portion of sales and other fundraisers from the evening will benefit 2020 Susan G. Komen® Tiers Race for the Cure.

The Elmira Enforcers team will honor survivors with a Survivor Recognition at the beginning of the game which starts at 7:05 p.m. Survivors will be introduced and escorted by a team member onto the ice. Survivors along with a co-survivor will be guests of the Elmira Enforcers.

Additionally, 2019 Twin Tiers Race for the Cure participants received a coupon in their event “swag” bags for four individuals to attend the Pink in the Rink event. This is a wonderful and fun event that honors breast cancer survivors while raising awareness and critical funds to support our continuing fight to end breast cancer.

Purchase tickets today for Pink in the Rink presented by Elmira Enforcers at the Enforcers Box Office, or www.elmiraenforcers.com or 607-734-PUCK.