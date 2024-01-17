ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Emergency crews responded to a destructive house fire this morning in Endwell.

A multi-story residence located at 3802 Country Club Road was engulfed in flames on Wednesday. It is not clear when the fire started.

NewsChannel 34 arrived at the scene and reported that the two-alarm fire was still active at around 10 a.m. The fire is reportedly visible from surrounding roads.

Several emergency squads arrived at the scene including the Endwell Fire Department, the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad, the Chenango Fire Company, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and more.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 34 everyone is safe.

Country Club Road is blocked from both ways. Motorists are told to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 34 for updates.