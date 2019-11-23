Duke holds off late Georgetown run in 81-73 win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: The Duke Blue Devils bench reacts during the first half of their game against the Georgetown Hoyas at Madison Square Garden on November 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WNCN) – Four Duke players scored in double figures as the Blue Devils topped Georgetown, 81-73, Friday at Madison Square Garden.

Vernon Carey Jr. (20), Cassius Stanley (21), Wendell Moore Jr. (17), and Tre Jones (13) all scored in double figures. Carey led the Blue Devils with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Jones had a team-best seven assists.

The two were tied 33-33 at halftime before the Blue Devils pulled away. They led by double digits down the stretch before the Hoyas pulled within two possessions.

The Blue Devils had 20 offensive rebounds in beating Georgetown on the glass, 44-29. Duke also attempted 10 more shots on its way to its sixth-straight win to open the season.

Center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 17 points. James Akinjo added 17.

Duke returns to Cameron Indoor Stadium Tuesday to host Stephen F. Austin.