Certain college basketball games will be played without fans, NCAA says

(WNCN) — With the coronavirus outbreak affecting many U.S. cities and with conference tournaments and March Madness on the way in the NCAA basketball world, some games will be played without fans, officials announced.

At Johns Hopkins in particular, part of the NCAA Division III postseason tournament will be held on the Baltimore campus. After news of multiple cases of coronavirus in the state of Maryland, the NCAA decided that the games will go on, but without fans.

“In light of Maryland’s recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” Johns Hopkins said. “We are not making any determination about other JHU events at this time; while we await further guidance from public health authorities, we will be assessing large events on a case-by-case basis.”

The NCAA announced in a statement earlier this week that it is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner, but that a daily evaluation of the situation was taking place as CO-VID19 spreads and evolves throughout the states.

The NCAA is working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to best evaluate how to move forward amid the virus outbreak.

Since the outbreak, some changes have been made among specific teams and conferences with how to go about business.

In the Atlantic 10 conference, officials preemptively banned handshakes before and after games and implemented the “forearm bump”.

It is not known if fan banning at the Division III tournament games is a sign of more to come with the rest of the NCAA, namely in Division I basketball as their conference tournaments and March Madness approaches.