Childress, Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62

Wake Forest guard Brandon Childress (0) dribbles around Boston College forward Kamari Williams (14) in the first half of an ACC mens college basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62 to snap a three-game ACC losing streak. Brandon Childress scored 20 points including 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, for the host Deacons.

Derryck Thornton scored 15 to lead the Eagles. Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, became the first Deacon to record a double-double in the first half since 2013.

BC, which never led, made only 6 of 29 (20.7%) of its 3-point shots.

