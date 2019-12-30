Clark helps No. 16 Virginia hold off Navy 65-56

Navy forward Alec Loehr (25) and guard John Carter Jr. (1) go after the ball with Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite (25) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kihei Clark scored five points during a 12-0 second-half run and No. 16 Virginia overcame a sloppy effort to beat Navy 65-56.

Braxton Key led Virginia with 15 points, Mamadi Diakite had 13 and Clark added 10.

Clark’s foul-line jumper with 9:09 remaining gave the Cavaliers the lead they had just relinquished.

Key added two baskets and Clark barely beat the shot clock with a 3-point heave that rattled in, giving Virginia a 50-41 lead. C

am Davis led Navy with 19 points and Evan Wieck had 13.