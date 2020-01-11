Clemson makes history with 79-76 OT win over UNC in Chapel Hill

by: Associated Press and CBS 17 Digital Desk

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clemson Tigers overcame history in an overtime win against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

Clemson was 0-59 in Chapel Hill before Saturday’s victory over the Tar Heels — and the narrow 79-76 win also blocked UNC coach Roy Williams from surpassing his mentor Dean Smith in all-time wins.

On Dec. 30, Williams tied Smith on the all-time wins list at 879 as UNC edged Yale 70-67. But, games against Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh ended in losses for UNC — with Williams remaining tied with Smith.

The Clemson loss — besides being historic — also means three losses in a row for the Tar Heels.

