Georgia Tech tops Hawaii 70-53 for 3rd at Diamond Head Classic

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright (5) shoots over Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) and guard Nate Hinton (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) – Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii 70-53 for third place in the Diamond Head Classic.

The Yellow Jackets shot 50% and erased a nine-point, second-half deficit to hand the Rainbow Warriors their second straight loss.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good at 49-48 with 8:17 remaining on a Wright bucket inside.

It was part of a 21-2 run, capped by a pair of free throws by James Banks III to stretch the lead to 68-50 with 1:17 left to play.

Drew Buggs had nine points for Hawaii.