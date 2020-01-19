Johnson, No. 11 Louisville earn upset win at No. 3 Duke 79-73

Louisville guard David Johnson (13) reaches for the ball while Duke forward Joey Baker (13) looks to pass it during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s regular-season title chase.

Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover to help seal the win.

Freshman Cassius Stanley had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

Duke shot just 37% and went 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

