Jones, Withers lead Louisville past Notre Dame 69-57

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Carlik Jones scored 18 points, Jae’Lyn Withers had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Louisville beat Notre Dame 69-57.
Louisville was playing at home for the first time since Feb. 1, and did so without second-leading scorer David Johnson, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, due to an unspecified illness.
The Cardinals won their sixth straight in the series – with Notre Dame’s last win coming during the 2016-17 season.
Samuell Williamson also scored 12 points with eight rebounds for Louisville.
Juwan Durham led Notre Dame with 18 points.