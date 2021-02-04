No. 14 Virginia grinds out signature low-scoring win vs. NC State

Virginia’s Sam Hauser (10) shoots as North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron (1) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Defense wins championships, and apparently also games for Virginia.

It was a low-scoring battle, but it was the Cavaliers who came out on top versus the N.C. State Wolfpack.

N.C. State, who is still trying to find its way after losing star guard Devon Daniels to an ACL tear moves to 7-7 on the season and 3-6 in conference play.

Jericole Hellems, who has seen a major uptick in usage and opportunities after the Daniels injury paced the Wolfpack on Wednesday night with 23 points. Hellems was the only player N.C. State to score in double figures.

Hellems could have used the extra scoring punch to match a Cavaliers offense that saw three players score in double figures. Senior forward Sam Hauser led the Virginia scoring effort with 18 points.

Virginia’s win moves them to 12-3 and 8-1 in conference play. The Cavaliers were the ACC’s lone team undefeated in conference play before a loss to rival Virginia Tech on Jan. 30.

N.C. State will travel to Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for a date with Boston College on Feb. 6.