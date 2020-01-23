Virginia Tech edges UNC in 2OT as Tar Heels lose 5th in a row

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s losing streak is at five games after a 79-77 double-overtime loss at Virginia Tech Wednesday night.
The Tar Heels enjoyed a decent bit of breathing space for much of the second half, but the Hokies managed to chip away at their deficit. P.J. Horne’s free throws knotted the game at 60-60 with 13 seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime.
Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the second overtime only for Garrison Brooks to answer back with a layup to tie the game. Tyrece Radford won it with a last-second layup.
UNC used a flurry of baskets late in the first half to take some momentum into the break. Justin Pierce knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:06 left to take the lead, 25-24. Two makes from Brooks followed by a layup by Pierce fueled a 9-0 surge.
Leaky Black knocked down a trey on the first shot of the second half. Jalen Cone answered with a 3 for the Hokies, only for Andrew Platek to respond with another for the Tar Heels 19 seconds later. Then Alleyne made one of his own.
Long-range buckets from Cone helped Virginia Tech pull within one, 59-58, with about three minutes to play.
Nolley II and Cone combined for 40 points for the Hokies. Alleyne added 11 off the bench.
Brooks had a double-double for UNC with a game-best 28 points and 13 rebounds. He also had eight assists. This is the first time UNC has lost six ACC games in a row.