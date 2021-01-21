Chemung County COVID-19 Dashboard

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Arnot Ogden Medical Center opens new medical observation rooms
Video
Gov. Cuomo: At current supply rate, vaccination for current eligible pool will take 7 months
Video
Bill’s Kickoff Live host Thad Brown discusses keys to Sunday’s AFC Championship
Video
Gov. Cuomo’s recreational marijuana plan: Will regulation make use safer?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Finding a Way: Buffalo Bills Then and Now
Video
Brandon Beane named Sporting News Executive of the Year
Bill’s Kickoff Live host Thad Brown discusses keys to Sunday’s AFC Championship
Video
Bills fan honors other fans who passed away before seeing team’s winning season
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Chemung County COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple Bethany Village residents test positive for COVID-19; three patients received first vaccine dose
Video
Steuben County reports first nursing home death in weeks, 35 new cases
Video
New York seeing federal COVID-19 vaccine supply shortfall
Video
Gov. Cuomo: At current supply rate, vaccination for current eligible pool will take 7 months
Video
Chemung County reports first COVID-19 death since Jan. 7
Video
Guthrie opening COVID vaccine clinic for residents 65+ in Sayre
Video
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000
State of the Virus: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a local decline in deaths
Video
Covid-19 vaccine shortage
Video
New study shows an increase of children hospitalized with COVID
Video
Tioga County teams up with local providers to distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Steuben County reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 30 had contact with known cases
Video
One year anniversary of 1st U.S. COVID case; Gov. Cuomo talks vaccine, new strains, and New York’s data
Video
COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in Johnson City
Video
New CDC director takes over beleaguered agency amid crisis
COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens in Southern Tier
Video
Struggles finding COVID-19 vaccine application
Video
Steuben County reports two COVID-19 deaths, 109 new cases since Friday
Video
US hits 400,000 COVID-19 deaths on eve of inauguration
Trending Now
Bath man charged with distributing child pornography, previously arrested for sexual abuse
Guthrie opening COVID vaccine clinic for residents 65+ in Sayre
Video
Multiple Bethany Village residents test positive for COVID-19; three patients received first vaccine dose
Video
Steuben County reports first nursing home death in weeks, 35 new cases
Video
Steuben County reports 79 new COVID-19 cases, 30 had contact with known cases
Video
N.Y. Republican lawmakers say ‘enough is enough’ for Governor Cuomo’s emergency COVID-19 powers
Video
You can order Girl Scout cookies beginning December 19
Mega Millions Jackpot is at $865 million: How to play, where to watch, and where the money goes
Video
Now that Biden is president, here’s when you could get that $1,400 stimulus check
Student loan payments to resume at the end of the month
Video