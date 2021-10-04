Chemung County DA, New York State Police announcing new details on Chemung County Torture-Murder case

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, New York State Police, and other local law enforcement agencies are releasing new details on the kidnapping, mutilation, and murder of Juan Jose Gotay in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case.

Officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday, which will be live-streamed above.

As of Sunday, officials have announced four arrests in connection to Gotay’s kidnapping and murder: 21-year-old Thomas Bovaird of Horseheads, 18-year-old Malik Weems of Pittsburgh, 25-year-old Eddie Marte of New York City, and an unnamed 17-year-old male from Georgia who was 16 at the time of Gotay’s murder.

The four suspects are facing charges including murder, kidnapping, and assault.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, Gotay was 38-years-old when he was kidnapped, tortured, mutilated, and left to die while bound by an electrical cord in rural Pennsylvania. Court documents show Gotay was kidnapped on or around Jan. 29 or 30, 2021, and State Police in Pennsylvania say his body was recovered along Route 6 in April.

Disclaimer: the following details may be disturbing for some readers.

While still living, Gotay was subjected to multiple traumatic injuries caused by his kidnappers, including gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg; permanent and mutilating injuries to his eyes caused by a pointed instrument; burns that caused disfigurement to his ears and buttocks; mutilating injuries to his tongue, injuries to his jaw, mouth, and teeth caused by repeated kicking and beating; and multiple broken ribs and fingers.

An obituary could not be located for Gotay, nor were there any social media accounts that appeared to be his.

The case is connected to the New York State Police investigation at two homes on 427 Partridge St. and 319 West Ave in Elmira on May 5. During the investigation, investigators in white suits walked in and out of the homes and dug up the yards.



















Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Partridge Street Police

Weems and Marte were also arrested in connection to an armed kidnapping and torture case in the City of Geneva on April 27.

In the Ontario County case, Weems and Marte face kidnapping, burglary, and robbery charges. A third man, 62-year-old Thomas Ferraro, was arrested in connection to the Ontario County case but has not been named in connection to the Chemung County investigation.

Investigators say the Ontario County victim was punched and kicked in the face and torso, beaten with belts and cords, and burned with a hot knife. Police also found two handguns (one of which was stolen), one pound of crystal methamphetamine, an ounce of suspected cocaine, 1.4 pounds of heroin, and $5,000 cash. The drugs recovered in that investigation were valued at roughly $75,000 by police.

Marte and Weems were arrested in the Ontario County Jail in connection to the Chemung County case.

18 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.