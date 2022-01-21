Chemung County Torture-Murder suspect appears in virtual court

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the suspects in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case appeared virtually in court on Friday. This comes nearly three months after his last appearance.

Thomas Bovaird, 21, appeared in court on January 21 at 10:30 a.m. for discovery proceedings ahead of a trial. This appearance comes after his planned December 17 appearance was reportedly postponed for unknown reasons.

In September, the Horseheads man was the first of what would become four men to be indicted for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, burning, disfiguring and leaving Juan Jose Gotay to die in Potter County. Bovaird later appeared in court for pre-trial motions in October.

Two other indictments followed a week later. Eddie Marte, 25, and Malik Weems, 18, were also charged with allegedly kidnapping another Chemung County man in April. They were both previously arrested for a separate kidnapping and torture case in Geneva, raising the number of kidnapping cases surrounding the men to three. It’s unknown if these two other incidents are connected with the Jose Gotay murder.Full Coverage: Chemung County Torture-Murder Case

And at the end of September, a 17-year-old male was found and arrested in Georgia in connection with the case. He was only 16 at the time of the kidnapping.

18 News will provide any updates from Bovaird’s court appearance as they become available.