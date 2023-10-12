ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — 18 News has learned through public court records the name of the fourth suspect charged in the torture-murder case of Juan Jose Gotay back in 2021.

According to the public records, Kavon Sanders, now 19, was 16 at the time of the murder of Gotay, and 17 when charges were pressed after his arrest in Georgia.

The court documents say that Sanders had originally been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, Kidnapping in the First Degree, two counts of Assault in the First Degree, and two counts of Assault in the Second Degree.

Sanders was acquitted by the court on all of the charges except the murder charge which was lowered to Manslaughter in the First Degree and he was found guilty.

Sanders faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for the Manslaughter charge.