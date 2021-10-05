Home involved in Chemung County Torture-Murder case posted, boarded up

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County torture-murder case has been posted and boarded up by the Elmira Code Department.

According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, the home on 427 Partridge Street is where the “incident started” in the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 38-year-old Juan Jose Gotay.

The case involving Gotay and four men charged in his killing continued to a home around the corner at 319 West Ave. State Police searched both homes and yards in May while wearing white protective suits.

It’s not known what relation Gotay or his kidnappers had to the property leading up to Gotay’s kidnapping.

Gotay’s body was found bound by an electrical cord on Route 6 in Coudersport in April. Officials say he suffered disturbing injuries including burns, gunshot wounds, and mutilations to his eyes caused by a pointed object.

Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, Malik Weems, and an unnamed 17-year-old man are facing charges including murder, kidnapping, and assault in relation to Gotay’s death.

Marte and Weems are also facing kidnapping charges in connection to a similar case in Ontario County and a second kidnapping in Chemung County.

18 News has reached out to the code department for more information on the recent developments involving the building.