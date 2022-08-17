ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the homes involved in the Chemung County Torture-Murder case has been sold for almost $26,000.

427 Partridge Street on Elmira’s southside was listed in the Chemung County Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction. By the time the auction closed around 11:45 a.m. on August 17, 2022, a user by the name jjworsoe made the final bid of $25,900.

The listing on the auction website described the house as a 3-bath, 3-kitchen, 6-bathroom home. No photos of the interior were made available.

The Partridge St. home was one of two that were searched by police in May 2021. Later that summer, more details surfaced that connected the house and police raid to the gruesome torture-murder case involving the kidnapping and disfigurement of Juan Jose Gotay.

The house was boarded up and posted in early October 2021.