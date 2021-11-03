Second suspect in Chemung County Torture-Murder court appearance postponed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another one of the suspects indicted for torturing, disfiguring and killing a man in Chemung County was due in court on Wednesday morning.

But according to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, 25–year-old Eddie Marte’s appearance of pre-trial procedures was postponed to December.

Last month, Marte was part of a second round of indictments by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, burning, disfiguring and leaving Juan Jose Gotay of New York City to die in Potter County.

Marte was indicted at the same time as 18-year-old Malik Weems and a week after Thomas Bovaird, 21, of Horseheads.

Weems and Marte were also charged with allegedly kidnapping another Chemung County man in April. They were both previously arrested for a separate kidnapping and torture case in Geneva, raising the number of kidnapping cases surrounding the men to three. It’s unknown if these two other incidents are connected with the Jose Gotay murder.

And at the end of September, a 17-year-old male was found and arrested in Georgia in connection with the case. He was only 16 at the time of the kidnapping.

On October 21, Bovaird was the first of the four people indicted to be seen in the Chemung Court for pre-trial procedures.