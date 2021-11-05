Teen suspect in Chemung County Torture-Murder appears in court

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the teens arrested for the torture, disfigurement and murder of Juan Jose Gotay appeared in court for pre-trial motions this morning.

Malik Weems, 18, was seen entering the Chemung County Court building just before 10 A.M. on Friday, November 5.

Weems was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in September a week after Thomas Bovaird, 21, of Horseheads was the first to be arrested.

Bovaird, Weems and Eddie Marte, 25, were the first three men to be indicted for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, burning, disfiguring and leaving Juan Jose Gotay to die in Potter County. Jose Gotay was from the New York City area.

Weems and Marte were also charged with allegedly kidnapping another Chemung County man in April. They were both previously arrested for a separate kidnapping and torture case in Geneva, raising the number of kidnapping cases surrounding the men to three. It’s unknown if these two other incidents are connected with the Jose Gotay murder.

And at the end of September, a 17-year-old male was found and arrested in Georgia in connection with the case. He was only 16 at the time of the kidnapping.