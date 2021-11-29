Third Chemung County torture-murder suspect to appear in court Friday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another man indicted for the torture, disfigurement and murder case in Chemung County is due to appear in court on Friday.

Eddie Marte, 25, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in September for allegedly kidnapping, torturing, disfiguring and murdering Juan Jose Gotay from New York City early this year. Three others have been arrested, including two teens, one of whom is a minor.

Marte was originally scheduled to appear in court for pre-trial motions last month, between the appearances of 21-year-old Thomas Bovaird and 18-year-old Malik Weems. However, his appearance was postponed until December 3.

Court documents listed indictments against Marte for first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree kidnapping, and two counts each of first and second-degree assault. The indictment covers the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Gotay as well as the kidnapping of a Joseph Waters.

Weems and Marte allegedly kidnapped Joseph Waters in early April 2021, with the intent to harm and terrorize him and make someone pay ransom for him.

Weems and Marte were also arrested for a kidnapping and torture case in Ontario County in April.

Both Bovaird and Weems are scheduled to appear in court again on December 17.