ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County torture-murder case carries on as three of the suspects’ court appearances were adjourned again until the end of the summer, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Thomas Bovaird, Eddie Marte, and Malik Weems were all scheduled to appear in the Chemung County Court on August 5, 2022. The DA’s office said that all three were adjourned at the defense counsel’s request.

Bovaird was adjourned to September 16, Weems to September 23, and Marte to September 30.

This adjournment comes after numerous court appearances, postponements, and adjournments since last September when all three men, as well as an unnamed 17-year-old, were accused of the murder.

According to their indictments, the four allegedly kidnapped, tortured, disfigured, and killed Juan Jose Gotay of New York City in January 2021. His body was found in Potter County, Pa. in April 2021.

Two homes in Elmira, on Partridge Street and West Ave., were searched by police in May 2021. The Partridge St. house was later boarded up in October.

18 News will continue to follow any developments with the case and provide details as they become available.