Correction Notice: An earlier version of this story indicated that the subjects were remanded to jail, however, the press release was updated and indicates that the subjects were released after being arraigned in the Town of Southport Court.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Southport residents have been arrested on gun charges following an alleged domestic disturbance.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office reports that they responded to a residence on Pennsylvania Ave in the Town of Southport, yesterday morning around 7:30 am, for a reported disturbance. During their investigation, the Sheriff’s Office reports that two people that reside together had engaged in a verbal argument when Matthew V. Glynn allegedly physically assaulted Tamisha Rouse, resulting in a cut to her inner lip.

As the investigation continued, it is reported that two loaded handguns were found inside the residence. Based on the information released, neither subject possesses a pistol license authorizing the possession of the firearms.

Matthew Glynn – Photo: CCSO Tamisha Rouse – Photo:CCSO Guns Recovered Photo: CCSO

As a result of this incident, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrested 36-year-old Matthew V. Glynn for:

– Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

– Assault in the Third Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Also arrested was Tamisha Rouse for:

– Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony.

Both subjects were arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and were released.