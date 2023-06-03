CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Health Department and the SPCA are offering a free rabies vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held at Chapel Park in Pine City from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Cats, dogs, and ferrets over the age of 3 months can be brought to this clinic. Pets must either be on a leash or in a carrier and under the control of a responsible adult. Each person can bring up to three animals, but it is recommended to have one adult per animal to help things run smoothly.

Cat owners that don’t have carriers should talk to staff before removing their pets from their vehicles. Pet owners will need to bring proof of previous rabies vaccination if they’d like to receive a three-year certificate for their pets. Dog owners are asked to bring supplies to clean up after their pets in case they have an accident.

Chemung County is reminding New York State residents that all cats, dogs, and ferrets over the age of 4 months old are required to be vaccinated against rabies. Pet owners that do not comply with this law can be fined up to $200.

New York State residents can register for this rabies clinic on Chemung County’s website.