SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man is dead after staying in a house that was condemned in July of 2022. Four other people were also sent to the hospital from carbon monoxide exposure.

Yesterday evening around 7:45 PM emergency responders were called to a residence on Charles Street in the Town of Southport for a medical emergency. Upon arrival on the scene, responders found that five (5) adult victims had suffered injuries caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

All five of the victims were transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for treatment. Several hours later the homeowner, 58-year-old Richard Keyser, succumbed to the carbon monoxide exposure and passed away at the hospital.

The fire department found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide in the residence and located a gas-powered generator running in the bathroom, which was powering some electricity to the residence.

Further investigation into the incident revealed that the residence had been condemned and posted by the Town of Southport Code Enforcement Office in July 2022. It is believed the resident continued to stay at the residence, illegally. There was no information provided on the status of the other victims at the time of release.