CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Executive Chris Moss signed off on the county’s 2024 budget, which includes a property tax rate increase and a pay raise for legislators, on Monday morning.

Chemung County residents will see a 2.8% property tax rate increase in 2024. Property owners will have to pay an additional 13 cents for every $1,000 their property is worth next year. The County expects to collect about $26.8 million in property taxes in 2024. Chemung County residents previously saw a drop in property taxes. In 2023, property tax rates in the county went down by 28%.

In 2024, Chemung County expects to spend about $14 million more than it did in 2023, bringing the budget to nearly $300 million. The county will spend 38.2% less on the Elmira Corning Regional Airport and 1.2% less on health insurance funds in 2024, but it will increase spending in several areas. The budget includes a 9.5% increase for general spending, 12.7% for highways, 6.2% for road machinery, 24.4% for Sewer District #1, 23.5% for the Elmira Sewer District, 1.5% for solid waste management, 8.2% for workers compensation, 3.4% for the Chemung County Nursing Facility. Chemung County employees will also see pay increases next year.

The Chemung County Legislature was previously divided over whether or not legislators should see a pay increase in 2024. Moss recommended no pay increase for elected officials next year, but the budget committee recommended a 3% pay increase. Legislators saw a 4% pay increase in 2023. Last week, the legislature voted on the 2024 pay increase, but it failed 7 to 8. However, the pay increase was included in the 2024 budget.

This approved pay increase will bring the chairman’s pay to $43,484, the vice chairman’s pay to $22,245, the majority leader’s pay to $20,979, and the minority leader’s pay to $20,979. The remaining 11 officials in the legislature will be paid $18,119 in 2024. Positions on the Chemung County Legislature are part-time.

The entire budget can be found through a link on the homepage of Chemung County’s website.