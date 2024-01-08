CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent phone scam that is spreading in the area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves a person who is posing as “Sergeant Padgett” from the Sheriff’s Office and stating that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The caller then requests payment for bail money.

These calls are a scam and should be disregarded. Padgett, a Lieutenant at the office, is not making these calls, nor is anyone else from the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is advised to not disclose any personal information or send any type of payment to any caller who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and requests payment for any reason over the phone.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding a phone call that you receive, call the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.