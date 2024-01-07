ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County will be holding two Grant Writing Technical Assistance Workshop sessions for local nonprofits and government entities.

According to Chemung County Executive Chris Moss’s Office, the workshops will help attendees learn how to write strong, comprehensive grant proposals. The first session is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., and the second session will be held from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18. Both sessions will be held at the Steele Memorial Library.

In addition to getting tips and guidance for writing grant proposals, attendees will learn about Foundation Directory Online (FDO) services. FDO is a database that identifies funding opportunities through detailed profiles of organizations offering grants. Chemung County-based nonprofits and municipalities can get free access to this database through appointments with the Chemung County Planning Department. Workshop attendees will also learn about the New York State Consolidated Funding Application and get suggestions about how to enhance their competitive grant applications for this program.

Nonprofits and municipalities that would like one-on-one grant writing technical assistance or to gain access to FDO should email the Chemung County Grants Manager at emarino@chemungcountyny.gov. These appointments will be scheduled on a case-by-case basis, depending on availability.