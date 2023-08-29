HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Now that summer is coming to an end, it’s time to start thinking about what to do with your boats, campers, RVs, and other vehicles that shouldn’t be left out in the snow.

Starting on Sept. 6, Chemung County will start taking reservation requests for winter storage at the Chemung County Fairgrounds. Storage space will be available to rent from Oct. 15 until April 15. The storage fee will be based on the length of the item being stored along with the length of the trailer.

Proof of insurance for the six-month storage period and full payment are required. A permit will be sent to finalize the storage process after the space is confirmed and the payment and proof of insurance are received.

Storage space is limited and will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Winter storage reservation requests can be made on the Chemung County website starting on Wednesday, Sept. 6.