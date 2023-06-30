CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has announced that Chemung County will receive over $3.5 million in federal funding to support Head Start programs.

“Head Start programs across New York State help better prepare our children to be active participants and leaders in our society,” said Senator Gillibrand. “These programs are vital to providing our communities with the day-to-day education and services that are required to ensure that all children, regardless of their socioeconomic background, can reach their full potential.”

Head Start provides low-income children from birth to the age of five with development programs. Head Start also provides services and support to the children’s families. The programs primarily serve infants, toddlers, and pregnant women.

Chemung County will get a total of $3,680,423 for the Economic Opportunity Program. In addition to helping young low-income children, EOP programs help community members of all ages. The EOP helps toddlers and preschoolers be prepared to start school, provides an after-school program to children from preschool to sixth grade, and has an English literacy program for adults. The EOP helps 5,000 community members every year.