ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Casella Waste Systems hosted an open house at the Chemung Landfill on Thursday afternoon for the community to view and learn about the facility.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, members of the community had the opportunity to visit and check out the operation of the modern-day landfill. The event took place from noon until 3 p.m.

The open house provided the opportunity for community members to take a guided bus tour of the landfill to learn about the facility, working face operations, groundwater monitoring and gas monitoring and management. Lunch was provided, as well as games and prizes.

“We’d like to get the public involved,” said Vice President of Casella Waste Systems, Larry Shilling. “We want people to know what we’re doing up here so they’re not afraid of it by any means.”

Shilling also mentioned a new renewable energy project that is being worked on involving renewable natural gas. The plan for the project is to clean landfill gas and put it back in the pipeline as green natural gas. The project is expected to start operating in the next couple of years.

The open house event followed an announcement that came out in September regarding a $1.7 million EPA grant that Chemung County was selected to receive in order to promote less waste in the community. This grant will allow Chemung County to build a new composting facility to divert waste from the landfill and create a more accessible place for residents to turn waste into product.