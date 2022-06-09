ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening tonight, Thursday, June 9th, at the Steele Memorial Library from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM is the Community Documentation Workshop documentary shorts.

The event is a partnership between many local organizations and businesses including: The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes, CCLD MakerSpace, Chemung County Historical Society, Congregation Kol Ami, Elmira Center for Cultural Advancement, Elmira College, the Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes, and the Southern Tier Indian Cultural Association.

The short films premiered tonight attempt to document cultural heritage from our region. The short films of 6-8 minutes will be featured and a Question and Answer session with the documentary makers will follow. The event is free to the public but registration is required.

The purpose of the workshop is to answer the question, “How do we share our own stories and culture with the wider communities?”