ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced that Norfolk Southern will begin cleaning up contaminated soil on a 13-acre vacant lot in Elmira.

According to the DEC, the fenced-off lot located at 152 East 5th St. was used for railroad operations as early as 1850 and up until the 1970s. The site was transferred to Conrail in 1976 before Pennsylvania Lines took control of the property in 1999. An investigation on the property in the mid-90s found buried drums, underground storage tanks, and solid wastes that included scrap metal, railroad ties, and electrical components.

In 2001, cleanup efforts saw the removal and disposal of a large quantity of scrap metal, two underground storage tanks containing 63 gallons of heating oil, two intact drums containing liquid and hazardous levels of lead, and 330 tons of petroleum-impacted soil. At the end of that year, Conrail, Pennsylvania Lines, and the DEC entered into an agreement to investigate and remediate the site.

Norfolk Southern acquired Pennsylvania Lines in 2004 and inherited the responsibility to clean up the East 5th Street site. After years of investigating, a proposed remedy was approved under the Voluntary Cleanup Program in 2013. The DEC officially approved a remedy plan in 2016. After the DEC terminated the Voluntary Cleanup Program, this site was entered into the Brownfield Cleanup Program in 2018.

After years of waiting, the cleanup will officially begin in August 2023. According to the DEC, the goal of this cleanup project is to lower the contamination to levels that are safe for public health and the environment. To achieve this, crews will excavate and dispose of soil contaminated with arsenic, mercury, and PCBs to about 4 feet below the surface; collect and analyze remaining soil to see how effective the soil removal was; import and use clean soil for backfill; and place a 2-feet deep clean soil cover and turf over the site.

The DEC expects the project to be completed in about seven months. Air monitoring, dust suppression measures, odor suppression measures, and more procedures will be in place to help protect residents and on-site workers during the duration of the cleanup process.

To view documents about this site and the contamination cleanup efforts, visit this page on the DEC’s website.