BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will be hosting a public presentation about avoiding conflict with black bears in Big Flats.

Members of the community are invited to attend the presentation at the Big Flats Community Center on May 10 at 7 p.m. The Big Flats Community Center is located at 476 Maple St. This presentation is free to attend and doesn’t require registration. The black bear presentation is in response to the number of reports of roaming bears in Chemung County this spring.

“Human-bear conflicts can be prevented through increased awareness of how to eliminate food sources for bears near people,” said DEC Region 8 Regional Director Timothy P. Walsh. “DEC Wildlife Biologists will be on hand to educate people on ‘living with black bears’ and offer proven ways to remove attractants from their properties.”

The DEC is encouraging residents to report bear incidents by calling 1-844-332-3267. Those who are unable to attend the presentation or who want to learn more about avoiding conflicts with black bears can visit this webpage or bearwise.org.