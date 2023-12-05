ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A “For Sale” sign could be seen on the window of Downtown Grind on Tuesday while Elmira RISE announced the cancelation of all events until further notice, this comes just five days after the ribbon-cutting ceremony of Elmira RISE.

According to Seth Adams of Warnersway Real Estate and Property Management, the property owner of the building Downtown Grind and Elmira RISE were operating out of, Elmira RISE was operating without an occupancy permit inside Downtown Grind.

Adams said that he didn’t hear about a new business opening up until he saw news articles come out about it last week. He said that the owner of Downtown Grind didn’t know about the ribbon-cutting either.

Adams said that things with Elmira RISE were supposed to be small and temporary before they could establish their permanent location elsewhere.

18 News attempted to contact Elmira Code Enforcement to get more clarification on the permit situation with Elmira RISE and Downtown Grind, but no one responded by the publishing of this article.

Jonathan Keough, Chemung County’s environmental health director, told 18 News that Elmira RISE contacted the health department Tuesday morning, Dec. 5, to request the removal of its food permit from the location.

Keough said that permits can’t be transferred to different locations, so if Elmira RISE were to open in another location, they would have to go through the process again with the health department.

Elmira RISE posted to Facebook on Monday, Dec. 4, that they are looking for a new building and were asking the public about any known commercial spaces available for rent.

Downtown Grind’s “For Sale” sign was posted on the front window of the store and visible enough for those walking on the sidewalk but not those driving in a car.

Adams said that due to recent struggles, the owner of Downtown Grind is looking to sell the business and said he hopes she can come back in some way in the future, but until then, he’s trying to get another business into the location. Downtown Grind recently celebrated five years of business on Nov. 19, with talks of the business going up for sale around a week later, sometime after Thanksgiving.

18 News has reached out to Elmira RISE along with the owner of Downtown Grind but has not heard back at the time of publishing this article.