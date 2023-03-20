ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This week is bringing us the first day of spring, but it is now also, Bowling Week in Elmira.

The Elmira Express Varsity Boys Bowling team has brought home the 1st NYS Athletic Association State Championship for the Elmira Express. In recognition, this week has been proclaimed Bowling week in Elmira, by the Chemung County Executive, Chris Moss, and recognized by Senator Tom O’Mara, who was represented by Sara Lattin.

The bowling team consists of:

Ty Bolt, senior

Alex Smith, senior

Trent Belloma, sophomore

Skylar Shadduck, sophomore

Alex Gublo, freshman

Frankie D’Angelo, 7th grade

Congratulations to the Elmira Express Bowling team.