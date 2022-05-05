ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Happening Saturday, May 7th, is the Elmira Downtown Cleanup.

They are looking for volunteers still for the event. Volunteers will meet at Wisner Park at 9:30 AM with the event running until 11:30 AM with a pizza party after. Trash bags, rakes, brooms and gloves will be provided to all participants. You are welcome to bring any of your own supplies such as gloves or buckets to collect trash. They ask you wear closed-toe shoes and bring a water bottle.

Everyone is welcome to volunteer, but they ask for every 10 children that 1 adult is present and anyone under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Activities include picking up trash, sweeping sidewalks, raking up leaves, and more.

Preregistration is encouraged and you can register here, but it is not required.