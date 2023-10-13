ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Elmira Heights’ 13th Annual Oktoberfest set for Saturday has been canceled, according to the event programmers.

Officials with the event came out with a statement saying that after careful consideration with vendors and event coordinators, the difficult decision was made to cancel the event.

Saturday, Oct. 14, is expected to see a 90% chance of steady rain throughout the day, and with temperatures being in the low 50s, the group said that it was the best decision for everyone.

“We are hoping to plan a similar event in the Sprint,” coordinators with the event said in a statement on Facebook. “Although Oktoberfest is not taking place, please keep an eye out for some of the 14th Street merchant’s events on Saturday,” the group said.