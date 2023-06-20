CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Governor Hochul’s office announced that the Elmira Police Department and other agencies in Chemung County will receive funds from the state to help combat gun violence.

The Elmira Police Department and other Chemung County agencies will receive a total of $383,147. The funding is from New York State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative. Elmira and Chemung County are new additions to this 10-year-old initiative that now supports agencies in the 21 counties outside of New York City that face the most gun violence and violent crimes.

“I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in supporting the GIVE initiative. Addressing gun violence is critical in maintaining public safety,” Said Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell. “The funds our City has been awarded is going to greatly assist our agency as well as the other agencies in our County combat gun violence and help get illegal guns as well as those who possess illegal guns off the street.”

The funding will be used for personnel, overtime, equipment, and technology. The funding will be shared among the Elmira Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, and the Chemung County Probation Department.