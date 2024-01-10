ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former Elmira Councilman can go back to work as a senior parole officer after being reinstated in his role since his initial suspension back in April 2023.

According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Tory Kitching can return to work and will receive back pay and benefits ever since he was suspended from his role as a senior parole officer following an altercation at an Elmira bar on February 18, 2023.

In a statement from DOCCS, it says that Kitching being suspended past June 12, 2023, was inappropriate, and determined the suspension should have only been three months.

“The Kitching case went through the arbitration process. An Arbitrator determined that the penalty of dismissal from service and loss of any accrued annual leave was not appropriate,” DOCCS said, “based on the PEF Collective Bargaining Agreement, the appropriate penalty is suspension of Mr. Kitching without pay from April 12, 2023, through June 12, 2023,” the statement said.

DOCCS said that Kitching was reinstated to his position as a senior parole officer at the same pay and benefits level that he was at on April 12, 2023, along with back pay and any lost benefits, excluding the suspension time, until his return to the payroll.

Kitching was suspended after an altercation at an Elmira bar where he was later arrested and charged with assault and criminal tresspass. Kitching took a plea deal in May 2023 and only had to pay fines of $75 each for the charges of disorderly conduct and tresspass along with court fees of $120.

Kitching decided in early 2023 to not run for re-election as the city’s 5th District Councilman, with Mayor Mandell saying back in March of 2023 that the decision was made before the altercation at the bar happened.

18 News reached out to Kitching regarding the situation but denied to comment.