ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM)- County Music Superstar, Garth Brooks, is making his way to Western New York. He will be performing at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo in just about a month.

Today Garth joined us live in studio to talk about what people should know about the upcoming concert.

“It’s a fair system all same price tickets because it shouldn’t matter where you’re sitting in the stadium what you’re paying. It’s just luck of the draw where you end up because who are we is just going to be one big family that night anyway.” Garth Brooks

The concert will be on July 23rd at 7:00 PM and tickets will be sold on Ticketmaster.