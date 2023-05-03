CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County is motivating its residents to getting moving with the Gold Shoe Step It Up Challenge.

Between May 1 and June 12, Chemung County residents can find gold shoes hidden around local parks. The shoes can be turned in to drop boxes throughout the county until June 20 for a chance to win prizes.

Shoes are being hidden by volunteers at Big Flats Community Park, Catherine Valley Trail, Chapel Park, Chemung County boat launches, Draxler Park, Eldridge Park, Elmer Goodwin Park, Ernie Davis Park, Grove Street Park, the Holding Point, Katy Leary Park, Lackawanna Rail Trail, Lake Street Bridge, Park Station, Pirozzolo Park, Sperr Memorial Park, Thorne Street Park, Tanglewood Nature Center, and YMCA programs.

People who find gold shoes should put their name, their zip code, the name of the park where they found the shoe, and either their phone number or email inside the shoe and turn it in to one of the designated drop boxes. The drop boxes are located at Elmira Town Hall, the Chemung County Health Department, Big Flats Community Park, Tanglewood Nature Center, Chapel Park, Thorne Street Park, and Park Station.

Those who turn in shoes will be entered into a random drawing for various prizes. The prizes include golf clubs, bicycles, corn hole, walking sticks, New York State Park passes, and pool passes for Park Station, Harris Hill and Thorne Street pool.

For more information on the Gold Shoe Step It Up Challenge, you can visit this Facebook page.