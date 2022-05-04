CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Sping Household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for the middle of this month, giving Chemung County residents a chance to turn in some unwanted chemicals.

The collection event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, and is free for Chemung County residents only, no businesses will be allowed. Businesses looking to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste materials are asked to call Clean Harbors directly at 315-741-3272.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County will be holding the event and they can be contacted at 607-734-4453 for registration. They can be reached on weekdays only, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration for the event ends on Wednesday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m.

Items that will be accepted at the collection event include

Ammonia

Antifreeze

Arts and crafts supplies

Batteries (household types, NOT car batteries)

Bleach

Brake fluid

Cesspool cleaners

Drain cleaners

Driveway sealer

Dry cleaning fluids

Engine and radiator flushes

Floor cleaners

Fluorescent lights (tubes or bulbs)

Gasoline/Kerosene

Herbicides

Insect sprays

Mercury, items containing mercury

Metal polish

Mothballs

Muriatic acid

Oil-based paint

Old chemistry sets

Oven cleaners

Paint thinner

Pesticides

Photo chemicals/inks

Pool chemicals

Radiator cleaners

Rodent killers

Rust preventatives

Sealants

Solvent

Transmission fluid

Wood preservatives

Wood strippers

Items that won’t be accepted at the collection event include: