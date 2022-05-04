CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Sping Household hazardous waste collection event is scheduled for the middle of this month, giving Chemung County residents a chance to turn in some unwanted chemicals.
The collection event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, and is free for Chemung County residents only, no businesses will be allowed. Businesses looking to dispose of unwanted hazardous waste materials are asked to call Clean Harbors directly at 315-741-3272.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County will be holding the event and they can be contacted at 607-734-4453 for registration. They can be reached on weekdays only, from 9:00 a.m. to noon, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration for the event ends on Wednesday, May 11, at 4:00 p.m.
Items that will be accepted at the collection event include
- Ammonia
- Antifreeze
- Arts and crafts supplies
- Batteries (household types, NOT car batteries)
- Bleach
- Brake fluid
- Cesspool cleaners
- Drain cleaners
- Driveway sealer
- Dry cleaning fluids
- Engine and radiator flushes
- Floor cleaners
- Fluorescent lights (tubes or bulbs)
- Gasoline/Kerosene
- Herbicides
- Insect sprays
- Mercury, items containing mercury
- Metal polish
- Mothballs
- Muriatic acid
- Oil-based paint
- Old chemistry sets
- Oven cleaners
- Paint thinner
- Pesticides
- Photo chemicals/inks
- Pool chemicals
- Radiator cleaners
- Rodent killers
- Rust preventatives
- Sealants
- Solvent
- Transmission fluid
- Wood preservatives
- Wood strippers
Items that won’t be accepted at the collection event include:
- Electronics.
- Latex paints
- No empty containers