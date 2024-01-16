UPDATE — According to 511NY, I-86 around Exit 54 in Horseheads has reopened to all traffic.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Detours have been set up in a part of Chemung County on Interstate 86 after a tractor-trailer crash blocked the roadway following the winter road conditions on Tuesday.

According to 511NY, as of 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, I-86 westbound at the state Route 13 exit(exit 54) is closed and is being detoured after a tractor-trailer crashed and blocked the roadway.

511NY reports that both lanes of I-86 are closed and a detour is taking motorists onto Route 13 as crews work to get the truck off the highway.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 18 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.