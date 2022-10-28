MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An update on the boil water advisory in the Village of Millport has been given by Millport’s Mayor, Mike Damon.

According to Damon, the village has seen two consecutive days of clean water tests and as a result, the boil water advisory has been lifted for village residents.

The advisory stemmed from a leak in a water pipe back on Oct. 19, after a house fire in the village required thousands of gallons of water to be used by the fire department to put out the flames.

When the water was shut off, it got backed up and had no place to go, causing the leak.