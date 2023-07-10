VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was killed in a single-car crash in the Town of Van Etten on Sunday morning.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Gregurich, 30, of Pittsburgh, was traveling east on Barnes Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. Gregurich’s vehicle left the shoulder of the road and struck a utility pole near Presher Road, causing the pole to break in half.

Deputies from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene just before 9 a.m. after receiving a call about an accident with serious injuries. Police found that Gregurich had been ejected from his vehicle and trapped underneath it. After police freed Gregurich from underneath the vehicle, they confirmed that he was deceased.

Police say that a preliminary investigation determined that Gregurich had left a residence on Kelley Road around 7:30 that morning in his gray 2012 Subaru Legacy. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was in the car with Gregurich at the time of the crash. According to the sheriff’s office, speed, the vehicle’s condition, and alcohol could have been factors in this crash.

Police are asking anyone that may have seen Gregurich’s Subaru Legacy in the area of Barnes Hill Road before the crash to call 607-737-2933.

Members of the Van Etten Community Fire and Rescue Volunteer Fire Department, Erway Ambulance, and the Chemung County Medical Examiner’s Office assister the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at the scene of this crash.