ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The online real estate auction in Chemung County has begun. The live auction started on Tuesday, Oct. 31, and will continue until Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.

The county currently has 29 homes and other pieces of property online for people to bid on. The properties are on foreclosure for non-payment of property taxes.

“We have a two year period in which the taxes originally get turned over to our office, at which point, we send out a third notice,” said current Acting Treasurer Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz. “We send out a foreclosure notice, a 90 day notice, and then, we then start the foreclosure process after that.”

Those that would like to bid for property must fill out a form to register for the auction. The printable package must be completed and mailed in to Auctions International by 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. The mailing address for registration is 11167 Big Tree Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052.

There is also an option to do an e-sign bidder registration. Once the form is submitted, you should receive a link to your digital registration packet in your email the next day. This option for registration is due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 as well.

Ruiz said, “If they want to pay by credit card, they would pay the auction company directly, the auction company would reach out to them, they would do their payment that way. If they want to pay with certified funds, then they can come to our front office and they have two days to do that after the auction concludes.”

To access the properties that are listed, as well as the registration page, you can click here.