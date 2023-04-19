A chemical found in Roundup and other weed killers was found in the majority of urine samples included in a CDC study. (Getty)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Registration is now open for the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County’s hazardous waste collection event.

Chemung County residents can register until May 17 for the collection event on May 20. The hazardous waste collection is free to Chemung County residents only. Businesses are not allowed to take part in this event.

Materials accepted at this event include bleach, ammonia, oven cleaner, paint thinner, oil-based paints, gasoline, pesticides, batteries, pool chemicals, and more. Car batteries, electronics, latex-based paint, and empty containers will not be accepted. There is no limit on the amount of accepted hazardous materials you can bring.

You can call (607)-734-4453 on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., excluding the 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. lunch hour, to register. When you register be ready to confirm that the waste generated was from your household and not a business. You will also be asked to give your name, phone number, address, how you heard about the event, and what materials and how much of them you plan to bring.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension is asking for participants to write their name on a piece of paper and either post it or hold it up to their window in order to check in. The CCE is requesting for participants to leave their pets at home and not to smoke during the event.

For more information on this event and a longer list of accepted materials, you can visit this webpage.