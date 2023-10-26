Update (10/26) at 3:19 p.m.: Route 13 has been reopened and new details have been released involving the fatal crash that took place Thursday morning.

According to the New York State Police, one person is dead following a three vehicle crash that took place on Thursday morning in the town of Veteran. Police in Horseheads arrived at the scene of the crash on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8:20 a.m.

Police say that a 2019 Chevy Silverado with a trailer attached, driven by a 25-year-old male from Pine Valley, began to merge left, as the right lane was ending, when a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by a 41-year-old from Ithaca, sped up in an attempt to get around the Chevy. The Ford then hit the rear of the Chevy and trailer, causing the driver to lose control and travel into the southbound lane.

A 2018 Freightliner, driven by a 33-year-old from Skaneateles, traveling in the southbound lane, then hit the Chevy. The driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Pennsylvania by life flight and is in stable condition. The driver of the Freightliner was checked over by EMS on the scene and was released.

The crash is still under investigation.

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was airlifted to the hospital and all traffic is being diverted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on state Route 13 in Chemung County.

According to New York State Police, traffic is being diverted in the north and southbound lanes of state Route 13 in the Town of Veteran after the crash occurred sometime Thursday morning, Oct. 26.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to the southern end of Parrott Road while southbound traffic is being diverted to the northern side of Parrott Road from route 13, allowing drivers to go around the accident.

It’s reported that the road has been closed for some time as crews work on the crash, with state police confirming that one person was airlifted to a medical facility, and one of the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash. Tow trucks have been seen headed to the the scene of the crash this afternoon.

